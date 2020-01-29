Germany confirms three more cases of coronavirus

The Bavarian Health Ministry on Tuesday confirmed three more cases of the new strain of coronavirus in the German state, involving people who were colleagues of the man who was the first to be tested positive for the virus in the country. In a statement, the Ministry said that the first person to be tested positive had apparently contracted the infection on January 21 during a training workshop with a Chinese colleague.

As many as 40 employees of the same company have been put under scrutiny after the development, Bavaria's Health Minister Melanie Huml said. The virus, which was first reported in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has killed 106 people in that country alone, while more than a dozen other countries have reported the cases so far. (ANI)

