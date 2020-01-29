Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Site of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash cleared of debris, remains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Los Angeles
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 08:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 07:59 IST
UPDATE 3-Site of Kobe Bryant's fatal helicopter crash cleared of debris, remains
Kobe Bryant Image Credit: ANI

The tall hillside where Los Angeles Lakers basketball great Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others perished in a helicopter crash was cleared on Tuesday of all wreckage and human remains as the on-scene phase of the investigation drew to a close. A National Transportation Safety Board team carted a truckload of debris wrapped in large, white tarp bags to a secure location, while authorities said they had positively identified remains of four victims, including Bryant and the pilot.

Disclosing new details of Sunday's tragedy, NTSB board member Jennifer Homendy also said the pilot of Bryant's luxury passenger helicopter had tried to climb out of a cloud layer before the chopper banked sharply and plunged 2,000 feet (610 m) per minute into the hillside. "This is a pretty steep descent at high speed," Homendy told a briefing in Calabasas, a town adjacent to the crash scene about 40 miles (64 km) northwest of downtown Los Angeles. "The time from descent to impact was probably about a minute."

Crash investigators have offered no explanation for what might have led the twin-engine Sikorsky S-76B to bank abruptly to one side and then plummet to the ground. But Homendy said the estimated rate of descent "wouldn't be a normal landing speed." Homendy has suggested that clouds, fog and limited visibility in the area were a key focus of the investigation, having appealed to the public on Monday to come forward with any photographs and videos that might document weather conditions around the crash site at the time.

She said many images had since been provided to the agency and would be analyzed in due course. Bryant, 41, who retired from the National Basketball Association in 2016, was on his way to a youth sports academy with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna. Her team that he coached was due to compete that day in a girls' basketball tournament, when the crash occurred.

NTSB officials gave a private telephone briefing to the families of the dead on Tuesday afternoon, but Homendy declined to say anything about what was discussed and who took part in the call. Speaking at the same news conference, Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said coroner's investigators had finished recovering the remains of all nine victims, and that positive identification had so far been made on four of them.

Besides Bryant and the pilot, Ara Zobayan, a commercial aviator and certified flight instructor with more than 8,200 hours of flight experience, medical examiners confirmed the identities of John Altobelli, an Orange Coast College baseball coach. A fourth positive ID was made for Sarah Chester, who died in the crash with her 13-year-old daughter, Payton, another basketball player involved in the tournament.

Altobelli's wife, Keri, and their 13-year-old daughter, Alyssa, a teammate of Gianna Bryant, also were among the dead, along with an assistant coach, Christina Mauser. The death of Bryant, an 18-time NBA all-star and one of the most admired athletes around the globe, sent shockwaves through the sports and entertainment worlds.

The NTSB is expected to present a preliminary report in about 10 days on the facts of the air crash and make its final report with findings, recommendations and a probable cause in 12 to 18 months, Homendy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Muguruza marches into Australian Open semi-finals

Garbine Muguruza stormed back into the Grand Slam big time with an emphatic 7-5 6-3 win over Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova to reach her first Australian Open semi-final on Wednesday.The twice Grand Slam champion will meet former finalist...

Williamson wins toss, opts to bowl against India in 3rd T20

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the third T20 International at Seddon Park, here on Wednesday. New Zealand have brought in pacer Scott Kuggeleijn, replacing fellow fast bowler Blair Tick...

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

13% voter turnout till 10 am in third phase of Rajasthan panchayat polls

Voter turnout stood at 13 per cent till 10 am under the third phase of panchayat elections being held across 49 panchayat samitis in Rajasthan on Wednesday, an official said. Polling began at 8 am and the voter turnout till 10 am was 13 per...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020