BRIEF-India's IndiGo Suspends Flights To Chengdu, Hong Kong Due To China Virus Situation
India's IndiGo: * INDIA'S INDIGO SAYS SUSPENDING FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND CHENGDU FROM FEBRUARY 01, 2020 UNTIL FEBRUARY 20, 2020
* INDIGO SAYS SUSPENDING BENGALURU-HONG KONG FLIGHT EFFECTIVE FEB 1, ADDS SUSPENSIONS ARE TEMPORARY, PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES * INDIGO SAYS, FOR NOW, WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE KOLKATA TO GUANGZHOU FLIGHT, WHICH CO IS MONITORING ON A DAILY BASIS
* INDIGO SAYS MOVES COME AFTER "CAREFULLY ASSESSING" CURRENT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN CHINA Further company coverage:
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
