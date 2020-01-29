BRIEF-India's IndiGo Suspends Flights To Chengdu, Hong Kong Due To China Virus Situation

India's IndiGo: * INDIA'S INDIGO SAYS SUSPENDING FLIGHTS BETWEEN DELHI AND CHENGDU FROM FEBRUARY 01, 2020 UNTIL FEBRUARY 20, 2020

* INDIGO SAYS SUSPENDING BENGALURU-HONG KONG FLIGHT EFFECTIVE FEB 1, ADDS SUSPENSIONS ARE TEMPORARY, PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES * INDIGO SAYS, FOR NOW, WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE KOLKATA TO GUANGZHOU FLIGHT, WHICH CO IS MONITORING ON A DAILY BASIS

* INDIGO SAYS MOVES COME AFTER "CAREFULLY ASSESSING" CURRENT CORONAVIRUS SITUATION IN CHINA Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.