U.S. envoy says looking forward to broad discussion with Iraqi govt in near future
The United States hopes to begin broad discussions with the Iraqi government in the near future, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey told Reuters on Wednesday, after U.S.-led coalition operations have been on pause in the Middle East country.
Jeffrey also said the United States supports a possible role by NATO in Iraq and Syria.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- Iraqi
- Middle East
- NATO
- Syria
ALSO READ
United States lifts visa restrictions in Ghana
United States urges Cambodia to open politician's treason trial to media
Iraqi security forces kill one protester, wound 25 -sources
UPDATE 1-Iraqi security forces killed one protester, wound 25 -sources
Iraqi officials: At least 13 wounded in violence in Baghdad