U.S. envoy says looking forward to broad discussion with Iraqi govt in near future

The United States hopes to begin broad discussions with the Iraqi government in the near future, U.S. special representative for Syria James Jeffrey told Reuters on Wednesday, after U.S.-led coalition operations have been on pause in the Middle East country.

Jeffrey also said the United States supports a possible role by NATO in Iraq and Syria.

