World News Roundup: Airlines step up fight on the virus; Toll rises to 21 from New Zealand volcano eruption and more

Little U.S.-Turkish progress solving defenses row, Erdogan says: NTV

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday Washington and Ankara had done little to solve a row over Turkey's purchase of Russian defenses and its procurement of U.S. fighter jets despite a November agreement, according to broadcaster NTV. Ties between the NATO allies were badly strained last year when Turkey bought Russian S-400 defense systems, prompting Washington to threaten sanctions and to suspend Turkish involvement in its F-35 jet program, where Ankara was a buyer and manufacturer.

No hot meals, blankets, magazines as airlines step up fight on the virus

Passengers on some flights to China will have to make do without hot meals, blankets, and newspapers, as airlines step up measures to protect crew and travelers from a new virus that has killed more than 130 in the country. Seeking to contain the spread of the coronavirus by reducing personal contact, Taiwan's China Airlines said it was encouraging passengers to bring their own drinks bottles and would limit re-usable items by replacing them with disposables.

The U.S. hopes to discuss 'entire strategic framework' with Iraq soon

The United States hopes to discuss the entire strategic framework of its relationship with Iraq soon, a U.S. envoy said on Tuesday, as the fate of a U.S. military mission there remains in doubt after a drone strike that killed an Iranian general. Iraq's parliament has voted to ask the United States to withdraw its 5,000-strong force after the Jan. 3 U.S. drone strike in Baghdad, which killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani and the Iraqi leader of a powerful pro-Iran armed faction.

Toll rises to 21 from New Zealand volcano eruption

The death toll from last month's volcanic eruption on New Zealand's White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday. The name of the deceased will be released after family members have been informed, New Zealand police said in a statement.

EASA approves partial return to Iran, Iraq airspace for EU airlines

European airlines can return to parts of Iranian and Iraqi airspace, the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) said on Wednesday, three weeks after Iran accidentally shot down a Ukrainian passenger jet amid an exchange of hostilities with U.S. forces in Iraq Following an EU aviation security risk group meeting, EASA said it was lifting temporary recommendations against overflying the two countries altogether. However, it reiterated earlier advice that airlines avoid Iranian airspace below 25,000 feet and stick to two air corridors over Iraq.

U.S., Japan pull nationals from China as virus toll jumps

The United States and Japan evacuated their nationals from a quarantined city while British Airways suspended flights to mainland China as deaths from a fast-spreading new virus leaped to 132 and the first cases emerged in the Middle East. Beijing's pledge to slay the "devil" coronavirus has won the trust of the World Health Organization (WHO) but confirmation of another 1,459 cases - taking the total to 5,974 in China - only fueled public alarm around the world.

Russia blocks encrypted email service ProtonMail

Russia said on Wednesday it had blocked the Swiss email service ProtonMail, popular among journalists and activists for its focus on user privacy and high level of encryption. Russian communications watchdog Roskomnadzor said ProtonMail, which uses end-to-end encryption to protect user data, had been used to send fake, anonymous bomb threats.

Britain hands in Brexit file as British EU lawmakers say 'au revoir'

Britain's ambassador to the European Union passed documents formalizing Brexit to a senior EU official on Wednesday, hours before European lawmakers are due to sign off on a deal that will see Britain finally quit the bloc on Friday. Three-and-a-half years after Britons voted to leave, a smiling Tim Barrow handed over a dark blue leather file embossed with the emblem of the United Kingdom, against a backdrop of British and EU flags at the bloc's Brussels headquarters.

Hunger, fear, and death: an Ethiopian migrant family's story

First, drought in Ethiopia's Oromiya region destroyed Asha Khalif Ali's crops and animals. Then her husband and brother were killed in ethnic violence. She fled with her seven children, the youngest on her back, and watched their small faces grow gaunt with hunger as they sought safety. Scientists and humanitarians say Asha's story – of a once-prosperous family endlessly buffeted by the intertwined plagues of climate change and violence – will become more familiar around the world as repeated disasters push families into competition for ever-scarcer resources.

Trump leaps into Middle East fray with a peace plan that Palestinians denounce

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creating a Palestinian state as part of a Middle East peace plan, drawing Palestinian condemnation for imposing strict conditions and agreeing to let Israel maintain control of long-contested West Bank settlements. Trump announced his plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace at a White House event with embattled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu standing at his side. It includes what Trump called a four-year freeze by Israel on new settlement activity.

