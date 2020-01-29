Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Aiming to go green, German cabinet backs coal exit by 2038

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 19:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 19:03 IST
UPDATE 2-Aiming to go green, German cabinet backs coal exit by 2038
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The German cabinet on Wednesday backed plans to exit coal as an energy source by 2038 as part of efforts by Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition to protect the climate and restore its green credentials. The government is spurring a shift toward renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power with exits from nuclear power by 2022 and coal-fuelled power sources by 2038.

"This is not just an exit from coal, it's an entry into renewable energy," Environment Minister Svenja Schulze told reporters. Of the coal exit, she said: "We will cut a quarter of all CO2 emissions in Germany - that is a very important sign, internationally too, that Germany is taking its responsibility here."

Caught on the hop when a series of unusually hot summers and the impact of Swedish teenager Greta Thunberg's Fridays for Future movement caused public opinion to turn, the German government last year introduced a major climate package, which included economy-wide carbon pricing. Germany aims to cut greenhouse gas emissions to 55% of its 1990 level by 2030. Last year, Merkel acknowledged her coalition's credibility on climate policy had been hurt by abandoning an earlier 2020 emissions cut target.

Designed to ensure Germany hits the 2030 target, the coal exit will be accompanied by heavy investments in renewable energy. Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said last week Germany's transition to a fossil-fuel-free energy mix will be like undergoing "open-heart surgery" as the car, steel, and renewable industries will need to work hard to stay competitive.

COMPENSATION As part of the plan, the government has agreed to compensate workers, companies and regional governments as it switches off plants by 2038.

The government has struck a deal worth more than 40 billion euros ($44 billion) with coal-mining regions. "These regions need us to think about their future too," said Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, adding that the 40 billion euro package would "ensure the structural change succeeds".

A draft law approved by the cabinet to phase out hard coal-fired power stations envisages maximum phase-out compensation of 165,000 euros per megawatt in 2020, falling to 155,000 euros in 2021 and 2022. The maximum sum would drop by about 25% annually thereafter before reaching 49,000 euros in 2026. There will be no further compensation after 2026.

Once the heartland of German industry, the coal regions of North Rhine-Westphalia have fallen on hard times as traditional heavy industries have lost sway, while coal regions in the east have yet to fully shrug off the impact of four decades in Communist East Germany. The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) has sought to win votes in eastern Germany from the coal exit with a simple message: jobs are more important than the environment.

The oldest, dirtiest plants, some dating back to the 1950s, will go first. As well as phasing out hard coal power stations, the government also plans to exit brown coal, or lignite, of which Germany is the world's largest producer. Brown coal generates about 19% of the country's electricity but is considered the most polluting type of coal, partly because its low energy density means more must be burned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shaken Caribbean tiptoes back to normal after shock of major quake

Shaken Caribbean residents and tourists said on Wednesday that life was returning to normal after a powerful earthquake struck the region and rattled nerves but spared the area from serious damage to property or loss of life.The magnitude 7...

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region, warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

BRIEF-Google Temporarily Shutting Down All China Offices Due To Coronavirus Outbreak - The Verge

Jan 29 Reuters - GOOGLE IS TEMPORARILY SHUTTING DOWN ALL CHINA OFFICES DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK - THE VERGE Source text - httpbit.ly2RT47yI Further company coverage...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020