Pashtuns protest outside Pak Embassy in US demanding unconditional release of Manzoor Pashteen

Members of the Pashtun community here on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Embassy of Pakistan, seeking the immediate and unconditional release of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader -- Manzoor Pashteen. "Release him (Manzoor Pashteen) as soon as possible. If you don't want to release him, then we want a statement from your government to state that you are not releasing him. We already know that your government is putting a lot of Pashtuns in jail, abducting them and killing them," they said while protesting in front of Pakistan's Embassy.

"If this stance continues forever, then that is not tolerable. People will come after you. People will make sure you pay the price. We'll make sure that minorities are not dominated either in Pakistan or the surrounding areas," they further said. The Pashtuns also noted that protests will be organised all around the world including Europe, North America, South America, and Australia.

"We also urge the Government of Pakistan to read their own Constitution and allow for our rights," they said. They stressed: "Don't count our numbers. We are here to tell you what you are doing is unethical and violating human rights as well as minority rights. You are lodging a protester who is calling for non-violence."

The PTM chief was arrested from Peshawar's Shaheen Town on Monday after a first information report (FIR) was registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks about the state. On Tuesday, a Peshawar court ordered Pashteen's transfer to DI Khan jail in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after turning down his request for the transit bail. (ANI)

