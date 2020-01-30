Left Menu
Development News Edition

No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, government sources told ANI.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 01:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 01:10 IST
No voting in European Parliament on CAA: Sources
European Union and Indian flags . Image Credit: ANI

In a diplomatic win for India, there will be no voting in the European Parliament on the resolution on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) on Thursday, government sources told ANI. The voting in the Parliament was scheduled for Thursday on a five-page resolution. The resolution alleged that the CAA is not only "discriminatory" and "dangerously divisive" but also a "violation of India's international obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights".

"In a diplomatic victory for India, there will be no voting on the EU resolution on CAA tomorrow. Friends of India prevailed over friends of Pakistan in the European Parliament today," government sources said. A Pakistan-origin Member of European Parliament (MEP) Shaffaq Mohammed is reportedly behind the draft resolution against the CAA. The sources said that Mohammed's efforts to get the resolution passed were "defeated".

"Strenuous efforts of outgoing British MEP Shaffaq Mohammed to get the resolution passed by the European Parliament against India on the penultimate day of Brexit was defeated," the sources added."CAA is a matter internal to India and has been adopted through a due process through democratic means. We expect that our perspectives in this matter will be understood by all objective and fair-minded MEPs," the sources added. Although there has been no official reaction from the External Affairs Ministry on the resolutions, sources had earlier said that the CAA is an internal matter of India adopted through a democratic process after a public debate in both Houses of Parliament.

The sources had also called on those members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who intended to move the resolutions, to engage with the Indian government to get "full and accurate assessment of the facts before they proceed further". The amended Citizenship Act grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China postpones 2020 football season over virus fears

Beijing, Jan 30 AFP China announced Thursday the suspension of all domestic football and postponed indefinitely the top-flight Chinese Super League CSL season in response to the deadly viral outbreak sweeping the country. The CSL 2020 campa...

12th India Art Fair opens with aim to promote South Asian art

With 81 exhibitors bringing over 500 artists from 20 cities across the globe, the 12th edition of the India Art Fair is all set to open doors to public on Friday at the NSIC grounds in Okhla here. Continuing the efforts to promote South Asi...

Kenin crashes Barty party as Djokovic, Federer blockbuster looms

Unheralded American Sofia Kenin stunned world number one Ashleigh Barty to end home hopes at the Australian Open on Thursday, as Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic prepared for the 50th installment of their great tennis rivalry in a blockbust...

Big social media cos may be asked to maintain database of active mobile number of users

The information technology IT ministry has proposed that significant social media companies should maintain a database of active mobile numbers of all their users for verification purpose under a revised set of rules, according to a source....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020