UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.

Agnes Buzyn also said the first flight, which will later repatriate French nationals from the Chinese town of Wuhan - the epicenter of the virus - would depart France for China later on Wednesday, with a second flight to follow on Thursday or Friday. France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, and a fourth case on Tuesday.

"We now have five cases, out of which two are under surveillance," Buzyn said at a press conference. The virus has killed more than 130 people and sickened more than 6,000, the vast majority of them in China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.