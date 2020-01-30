Restrictions for airlines flying to China under discussion
The White House is considering further restrictions on U.S. airlines flying to and from China in addition to voluntary restrictions that the companies have put into place, President Donald Trump's economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday.
Kudlow said the matter was under discussion but declined to give further details.
Kudlow also said that officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were going to China to help with the coronavirus outbreak at China's invitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable, documents to be released Wednesday-Mnuchin
UPDATE 1-Documents to show U.S.-China trade deal fully enforceable - Mnuchin
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks tread water ahead of signing of initial U.S.-China trade deal
UPDATE 2-Human Rights Watch report blasts China as its chief barred from Hong Kong
UPDATE 6-China to ramp up U.S. buys under trade deal, but skeptics question targets