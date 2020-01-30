Left Menu
Development News Edition

British car production falls at quickest pace since recession

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 06:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 05:31 IST
British car production falls at quickest pace since recession
Representative image Image Credit: Freepik

British car output dropped last year at the fastest rate since the 2008-9 recession, hit by slumping exports and diesel demand, as an industry body called for an ambitious post-Brexit trade deal to protect the sector.

Investment, however, nearly doubled to 1.1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) due to a decision by Jaguar Land Rover to build electric vehicles in Britain. Production fell by an annual 14.2% to 1.3 million cars in 2019, the third consecutive fall, also hit by some automakers closing factories for additional days in case of Brexit-related disruption, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Output fell by nearly a third in 2009.

"It is essential we re-establish our global competitiveness and that starts with an ambitious free trade agreement with Europe," said SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes. The global sector has been hit by declining sales in key countries such as China, the world's biggest autos market, and the need to invest billions in electric models.

In Britain, exports were worst hit with demand down 26.4% from China and 17.7% from Japan. The UK's biggest exporter of goods is now seeking the closest possible relationship with the EU, it's largest market where over half of auto exports are sent, avoiding tariffs and customs barriers.

When Britain leaves the EU on Jan. 31, a transition period comes into force for the rest of the year during which time little will change, but politicians need to then negotiate the future partnership to take effect from 2021. Whilst output is forecast to fall only marginally in 2020, a series of investments are due which will affect future levels.

Peugeot warned last year that a decision to keep open its Ellesmere Port car plant in Cheshire is dependent on Britain's future relationship with the EU. Production there dropped 20% in 2019. Nissan is due to begin making its new Qashqai vehicle at its Sunderland factory, where output dropped 22%, but has warned that any duties would put its entire European business model in jeopardy.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is keen to use Brexit as an opportunity to improve trade with the United States, to which 19% of exported cars are sent, but the industry is focused on maintaining frictionless trade with the Europe. "The U.S. is not our priority compared to the EU," said Hawes.

Thorny issues remain over whether British and EU components can continue to be counted together in trade deals and the sector has warned that regulatory divergence could cost billions and lead to some models not being sold in Britain. "If the cost of compliance can't be met by the margin you are going to make on total sales in the UK then you say 'I can't afford to engineer that model for the UK market,'" said Hawes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rittich, Flames earn shootout win over Oilers

Andrew Mangiapane scored twice in regulation, Sean Monahan netted the lone shootout goal, and goaltender David Rittich sparkled yet again in the tiebreaking showdown as the visiting Calgary Flames beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-3 Wednesday nigh...

Grieving Lakers return to training after Bryant's death

The Los Angeles Lakers, reeling from the death of team icon Kobe Bryant, want to represent what Kobe was about as they press ahead with the NBA season, coach Frank Vogel said. We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything, Vog...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...

Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Awhad

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency in the country. He was speaking on Wednesday during a programme organised by Sanvidh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020