Indonesia says preparing to evacuate citizens from Wuhan as virus spreads
Indonesia is preparing to evacuate its citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan and will quarantine them for at least 14 days on arrival to avoid contagion, its foreign minister said on Thursday.
Retno Marsudi said the government is working with Beijing authorities on the evacuation. He said that there were at least 243 Indonesians in areas declared to be in lockdowns, the majority of whom were in Wuhan.
Wuhan, in China's Hubei province, has become the epicentre of a virus outbreak which has killed 170 and infected more than 7,700 others.
