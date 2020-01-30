Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Dept won't oppose probation for ex-Trump aide Flynn

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 10:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 10:15 IST
Justice Dept won't oppose probation for ex-Trump aide Flynn
Former NSA Michael Flynn (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

The Justice Department has said that it would not oppose probation for former Trump administration national security adviser Michael Flynn — a more lenient stance than prosecutors took earlier this month, when they said he deserved prison time. The latest sentencing filing still seeks a sentence of up six months, but unlike before, prosecutors explicitly state that probation would be a "reasonable" punishment and that they would not oppose it.

It was not clear why the Justice Department appeared to soften its position, though prosecutors did suggest Flynn deserves credit for his decades-long military service. "There is no dispute that the defendant has an unusually strong record of public service," the prosecutors wrote on Wednesday .

As part of special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, Flynn pleaded guilty in December 2017 to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the then-Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential transition period. He cooperated extensively, leading prosecutors to initially support a sentence of probation.

He was to have been sentenced the following year, but after he was sharply rebuked by the judge during the sentencing hearing, he abruptly asked that it be postponed so that he could continue cooperating with the government in hopes of getting additional credit for his behavior and avoiding any prison time. Since then, though, he has fired his lawyers and replaced them with new ones who have taken a sharply adversarial approach toward the prosecution. They have raised allegations of government misconduct that a judge has rejected. Earlier this month, they asked to withdraw his guilty plea — a request that is still pending.

Prosecutors are expected to more fully respond to that request soon. The Justice Department says though Flynn did provide assistance to their investigation and that a judge may consider that in fashioning a sentence, any claims of acceptance of responsibility are hard to reconcile with his request to withdraw his guilty plea.

They also opted not to call him in the trial last year of a business associate after they said he had changed his account. He is due to be sentenced on February 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 7-Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%

Tesla Inc posted its second quarterly profit in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record and the company said it would comfortably make more than half a million units this year, pushing its shares to new highs.The delivery forecast, higher ...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

Japans former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three deca...

Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Awhad

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency in the country. He was speaking on Wednesday during a program organized by Sanvidhan ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020