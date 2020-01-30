Left Menu
People News Roundup: Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.

Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud, coach Vogel says

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Wednesday his heartbroken team would aim to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel told reporters after a team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.

UPDATE 7-Tesla extends profit run, promises record production, driving stock up 13%

Tesla Inc posted its second quarterly profit in a row as vehicle deliveries hit a record and the company said it would comfortably make more than half a million units this year, pushing its shares to new highs.The delivery forecast, higher ...

Opposition parties to meet on Feb 1 to evolve joint strategy for budget session

Opposition parties are likely to meet after the budget presentation on February 1 to evolve a joint strategy for the upcoming Parliament session starting on Friday.Various parties have already held their individual strategy meets for the bu...

UPDATE 2-Japan's former emperor Akihito recovers from brief loss of consciousness

Japans former emperor Akihito, who stepped down last year, has recovered after a brief loss of consciousness on Wednesday, a palace spokesman said.The popular Akihito stepped down from the Chrysanthemum Throne in April, following three deca...

Indira tried to throttle democracy through Emergency: Awhad

Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had tried to throttle democracy by imposing Emergency in the country. He was speaking on Wednesday during a program organized by Sanvidhan ...
