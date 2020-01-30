Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia defends choice of remote detention centre to house locals evacuated from Wuhan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Canberra
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 12:17 IST
Australia defends choice of remote detention centre to house locals evacuated from Wuhan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Australia's conservative government on Thursday defended its decision to use a detention centre thousands of kilometres from the mainland to quarantine locals evacuated from Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Australia on Wednesday said it would evacuate "isolated and vulnerable" locals from Wuhan as part of a joint operation with New Zealand. Some health officials have criticized the decision to move those people to Christmas Island - about 2,600km (1,616 miles) from Australia and that had been used to hold thousands of refugees between 2002 and 2018.

Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said Australia has no other choice. "The reality is people need to be accommodated for somewhere for up to 14 days. I can't clear out a hospital in Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane," Dutton told reporters in Canberra. "I don't have a facility otherwise that we can quickly accommodate for what might be many hundreds of people and Christmas Island is purpose-built for exactly this scenario."

The detention center on Christmas Island was reopened last year after a decade of being idle. It houses a Tamil family whom Australia wants to deport to Sri Lanka. Australia, which has seven cases of coronavirus, said about 600 people have told the government they are in Wuhan, though Prime Minister Scott Morrison said it was not clear how many wanted to leave China.

Morrison said priority would be given to infants and elderly people. On Thursday, the global death toll from the epidemic hit 170 people, while the number of infected patients rose to 7,711.

Australia's defense of its policy came as several countries began isolating hundreds of citizens evacuated from Wuhan. Nearly 200 Americans, mostly U.S. diplomats and their families, airlifted from Wuhan on Wednesday, will remain isolated at a U.S. military base in California for at least 72 hours of medical observation, public health officials said.

A second flight with Japanese evacuees from Wuhan landed in Japan on Thursday, with nine people showing symptoms of fever or coughing, broadcaster NHK reported. The first flight landed on Wednesday and at least one more is expected in the coming days. New Zealand on Thursday said it would charter an aircraft to assist citizens wanting to leave Wuhan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Locals banned from Goa Casinos from Feb 1: Pramod Sawant

Access to casinos for the locals in Goa will be banned from February 1, said Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday.We are banning access to casinos in Goa for the locals from February 1. Only tourists will be allowed. This was the de...

Aligarh Police team leaves for Mumbai to take Dr Kafeel in remand

A team of Aligarh police on Thursday left for Mumbai to take Dr Kafeel Khan into custody. Khan is accused of making instigating remarks at Aligarh Muslim University AMU during protests against Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.Abhishek Kumar, S...

Titan and KVIC come together to create watch to celebrate Khadi: Gadkari

On the occasion of Martyrs Day, paying tribute on the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Union Minister for MSME, Shri Nitin Gadkari, launched the limited edition of Khadi wristwatches in New Delhi today. The Minister of State MSME, ...

Travel from China naturally dropping off in light of coronavirus -U.S. Health Secretary

U.S. Health Secretary Alex Azar said on Thursday that travel from China has naturally dropped off since the discovery of a new coronavirus, amid airlines canceling flights and the U.S. State Department issuing strict travel warnings, but al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020