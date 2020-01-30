New Zealand, Singapore to evacuate nationals
New Zealand's government is chartering a plane from national carrier Air New Zealand to get people home from Wuhan. Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the plane will take up to 300 passengers. He says officials are working through operational requirements with authorities from both countries and that the flight is still subject to approval from China.
He says any spare seats would be offered to Australian or Pacific island citizens. New Zealand officials are preparing to isolate incoming passengers for up to two weeks. Singapore meanwhile says it flew back 92 of its citizens from Wuhan on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Winston Peters
- Air New Zealand
- AP
- Wuhan
- Beijing
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- China
- Australian
ALSO READ
Fit-again Prithvi set to join India A team in New Zealand
Tate Sheridan to warm audiences on New Zealand Tour: Elton John
UPDATE 1-China reports new cases in Wuhan virus outbreak
US-China Trade Agreement: Celebrations in Washington, Concerns in Beijing
UPDATE 1-China says second person dies in Wuhan pneumonia outbreak