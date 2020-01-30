New Zealand, Singapore to evacuate nationals

New Zealand's government is chartering a plane from national carrier Air New Zealand to get people home from Wuhan. Foreign Minister Winston Peters says the plane will take up to 300 passengers. He says officials are working through operational requirements with authorities from both countries and that the flight is still subject to approval from China.

He says any spare seats would be offered to Australian or Pacific island citizens. New Zealand officials are preparing to isolate incoming passengers for up to two weeks. Singapore meanwhile says it flew back 92 of its citizens from Wuhan on Thursday.

