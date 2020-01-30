Left Menu
Development News Edition

Taiwan repeats virus help offer to China, says wants its people home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Taipei
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 17:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 17:09 IST
Taiwan repeats virus help offer to China, says wants its people home
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Taiwan repeated its offer to help China fight the new coronavirus on Thursday, but said it also wanted China to help send back to the island some 400 Taiwanese who have been stranded in the epicenter city of Wuhan by a lockdown.

Self-ruled Taiwan has close economic and cultural links with China and has so far reported nine cases of the virus, which started in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and where most of the 170 deaths to date have occurred. But political relations are tense. China has stepped up pressure on Taiwan, which it considers its own territory to be taken by force if needed, including holding military drills near the democratic island.

After Taiwan vice president-elect William Lai offered China help on Sunday, President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday repeated that offer and extended her sympathies to China, whose government has refused to have anything to do with her, believing she wants to push for the island's formal independence. "Based on humanitarian considerations, we express our concern and condolences to the people affected by the Wuhan pneumonia epidemic in China. Wherever we can, we are willing to provide necessary assistance," she told a news conference, without providing details.

China said this week it was looking after Taiwanese in Wuhan to help "resolve problems" they may have, but has given no public indication of whether it will work with Taiwan to evacuate them. Taiwan has been angered by China's blocking its attendance at the World Health Organisation, which Taiwan is not a member of as China says the island is merely a Chinese province and is adequately represented by Beijing.

In another area of tension, Taiwan says China has so far not responded to a request to help evacuate Taiwanese stranded in Wuhan, all but locked down to contain the epidemic. While China has been permitting foreign countries to fly their citizens out of Wuhan, including Americans and Japanese, the fate of Taiwanese in Wuhan has been less clear, especially as China essentially considers them Chinese citizens.

Chiu Chui-cheng, deputy head of Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council, told reporters about 400 Taiwanese, mostly people there on short-term visits rather than long-term residents, had requested help from Taiwan and wanted to go home. Taiwan is continuing to talk to China about how to get them back home via special flights, Chiu added and said he would release more details when he had them.

"If the mainland side really values ​​the rights and interests of Taiwanese, it should respond to the government's calls as soon as possible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...

UPDATE 2-Pompeo backs "Five Eyes" intelligence sharing despite UK decision on Huawei

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo endorsed Britains role on Thursday in a privileged system for sharing U.S. intelligence, playing down a rift over Londons decision to allow a Chinese firm to help build its new mobile phone network. On a ...

Coronavirus: Test results of nine samples awaited in Telangana

Results of tests on samples of nine people from Telangana for possible exposure to the novel coronavirus were awaited, Health authorities said on Thursday. So far, no positive case of the virus has been detected in the state since its outbr...

Weightlifting-Thai federation board resigns en masse

The entire board of Thailands weightlifting federation has resigned less than a month after allegations of doping by child weightlifters were made in a German TV documentary.The mass resignation was announced by the president of the Thai Am...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020