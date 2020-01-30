China Communist Party 'central threat of our times': Pompeo
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Thursday called China's ruling Communist Party "the central threat of our times" that challenges Western principles. "The Chinese Communist Party presents the central threat of our times," Washington's top diplomat said at a joint appearance with Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab.
He added that Western allies must "ensure that the next century is governed by these Western democratic principles".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mike Pompeo
- London
- Communist Party
- Dominic Raab
- Chinese Communist Party
- Britain
- NSA
