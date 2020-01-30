Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi: new framework will make alliance stronger

Renault and its Japanese partners Nissan and Mitsubishi said on Thursday that their plans to set up a new framework would make their alliance stronger and more competitive.

"We are reinforcing the collaboration models to fully leverage the strengths within each company to enhance our leadership across regions, products, and new technologies," the companies said in a joint statement.

