French court overturns earlier guilty verdict on cardinal Barbarin
A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin, a Roman Catholic cardinal who was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.
Barbarin, 69, had been the highest-profile cleric to be caught up in a child sex abuse scandal inside the French Catholic Church.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Philippe Barbarin