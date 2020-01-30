French court overturns earlier guilty verdict on cardinal Barbarin

A French appeals court on Thursday overturned an earlier ruling against Philippe Barbarin, a Roman Catholic cardinal who was convicted last year of failing to report sexual abuse charges.

Barbarin, 69, had been the highest-profile cleric to be caught up in a child sex abuse scandal inside the French Catholic Church.

