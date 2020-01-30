Left Menu
Development News Edition

People News Roundup: Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud; Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

People News Roundup: Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud; Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current people's news briefs.

Lakers will aim to make Kobe proud, coach Vogel says

Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel said on Wednesday his heartbroken team would aim to honor the memory of Kobe Bryant, who died along with his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash on Sunday. "We want to represent what Kobe was about more than anything," Vogel told reporters after a team practice at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo.

Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, the song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...

Introduction of state taxes rebate scheme: Govt rolls back duty incentive for apparel exports

The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has rolled back duty incentives to apparel and made-ups exports due to the introduction of taxes and levies rebate scheme RoSCTL. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT, an arm of the ministr...

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group is ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese author...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020