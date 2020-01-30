Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists to save last of desert frogs; China science database scraps paywall to aid virus battle and more

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 18:28 IST
Science News Roundup: Chilean scientists to save last of desert frogs; China science database scraps paywall to aid virus battle and more
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Singapore's Shiok Meats hopes to hook diners with lab-grown shrimp

Shiok Meats, a Singapore-based start-up whose name means very good in local slang, aims to become the first company in the world to bring shrimp grown in a laboratory to diners' plates. Demand for meat substitutes is booming, as consumer concerns about health, animal welfare, and the environment grow. Plant-based meat alternatives, popularized by Beyond Meat Inc and Impossible Foods, increasingly feature on supermarket shelves and restaurant menus.

Chilean scientists scramble to save last of desert frogs from extinction

When Chilean scientists last year discovered 14 Loa water frogs struggling to survive in a nearly dry river bed in the country's northern desert, the clock began ticking. They believed these to be among the last of the species.

On eve of Brexit, Britain faces a critical test to defend drug trial crown

It's in 2023. Britain's brightest and best drug researchers are packing their bags as clinical trials start to dwindle, leaving a nation renowned as a global leader in pharmaceutical development to face a future in the slow lane. This is a worst-case scenario outlined by some scientists and industry experts in the wake of Brexit, which they say could deprive the country of its role as Europe's leader in early-stage drug research, designing and hosting pan-EU trials.

'Karoo firewalkers': Dinosaurs braved South Africa's land of lava

About 183 million years ago during the early part of the Jurassic Period, enormous amounts of lava flowed across the landscape in what is now South Africa, transforming the environment into a land of fire. But fossil footprints described by scientists on Wednesday showed that intrepid dinosaurs and other animals managed to inhabit this region - now the semiarid Karoo region of South Africa - during quieter periods between the volcanic eruptions.

China science database scraps paywall to aid virus battle

A major scientific database run by China's Tsinghua University has made its contents available free of charge from Wednesday in order to help researchers work from home, following a virus outbreak in the central city of Wuhan. The death toll in the epidemic rose sharply to 132 and the first case appeared in the Middle East, as concern mounts after China's health authorities said the number of confirmed cases had jumped by 1,459 to 5,974.

Australia scientists to share lab-grown coronavirus to hasten vaccine efforts

A team of scientists in Australia said on Wednesday they have successfully developed a lab-grown version of the new coronavirus, the first to be recreated outside of China, in a breakthrough that could help quicken the creation of a vaccine. The researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne said they would share the sample, which was grown from an infected patient, with the World Health Organization and laboratories around the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-U.S. sanctions Iran's nuclear organisation, to renew waivers on Iran nuclear work - sources

The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on Irans nuclear entity and its top official, the Treasury Department said, but sources said it will allow Russian, Chinese and European firms to continue work at Iranian nuclear sites to make...

Introduction of state taxes rebate scheme: Govt rolls back duty incentive for apparel exports

The commerce ministry on Thursday said it has rolled back duty incentives to apparel and made-ups exports due to the introduction of taxes and levies rebate scheme RoSCTL. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade DGFT, an arm of the ministr...

Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV

Yemens Houthi group is ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.The Sudanese author...

Holiday spots in southern Thailand face hard times after coronavirus outbreak

Thai tourist boat company Love Andaman is facing a bleak February after China banned all outbound group tours this week to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.China is Thailands biggest source of foreign tourists, accounting for 28 perc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020