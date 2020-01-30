UPDATE 1-Russian plane makes emergency landing after passenger bomb threat

Left Menu
A Russian plane made an emergency landing in Moscow on Thursday after a woman passenger stood up in the aisle and threatened to blow herself up, but police later said no explosive device had been found on her, news agencies reported.

The airline S7 said its plane had been flying to Moscow from Simferopol in Crimea, a region Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Police detained the woman after the plane landed at Moscow's Domodedovo airport, Interfax news agency said.

No further information was immediately available.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

