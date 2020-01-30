Left Menu
FACTBOX-Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

Airlines have started suspending flights to China in the wake of a new coronavirus outbreak which as of Thursday had killed 170 people and infected almost 8,000.

Below are details (in alphabetical order): AIR CANADA

Air Canada said on Jan. 28 it was canceling select flights to China. AIR INDIA

Air India said it was canceling its Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai flight from Jan. 31 to Feb. 14. AIR SEOUL

South Korean budget carrier Air Seoul said on Jan. 28 it had suspended all flights to China. AIR TANZANIA

Tanzania's state-owned carrier said it would postpone its maiden flights to China. It had planned to begin charter flights to China in February. AMERICAN AIRLINES

The largest U.S. carrier said it would suspend flights from Los Angeles to Beijing and Shanghai from Feb. 9 to March 27. BRITISH AIRWAYS

BA said on Jan. 30 it had canceled all flights to mainland China for a month. CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific said it would be progressively reducing capacity to and from mainland China by 50% or more from Jan. 30 to the end of March. FINNAIR

Finland's Finnair said on Jan. 28 it would suspend its flights to Nanjing and Beijing until the end of March after China suspended international group travel from the country. Finnair will suspend its three weekly flights between Helsinki and Beijing Daxing between Feb. 5 and March 29 and its two weekly flights between Helsinki and Nanjing between Feb. 8 and March 29.

LION AIR Indonesia's Lion Air Group said on Jan. 29 it would suspend all flights to China from February. The airline has suspended six flights from several Indonesian cities to China so far and will suspend the rest next month.

LUFTHANSA Germany's Lufthansa said on Jan. 29 it is suspending Lufthansa, Swiss and Austrian Airlines flights to and from China until Feb. 9. The airline continues to fly to Hong Kong, but it will stop taking bookings for flights to mainland China until the end of February.

SAS Nordic airline SAS said on Jan. 30 it has decided to suspend all flights to and from Shanghai and Beijing from Jan. 31 until Feb. 9.

SAS offers 12 regular weekly connections from and to Shanghai and Beijing. TURKISH AIRLINES

Turkey's flag carrier said on Jan. 30 it would decrease frequency on scheduled flights to Beijing, Guangzhou, Shanghai and Xian between Feb. 5 to Feb. 29. UNITED

Chicago-based United said it was suspending 24 U.S. flights to Beijing, Hong Kong, and Shanghai between Feb. 1 and Feb. 8 because of a significant drop in demand.

