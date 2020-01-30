Egypt preparing special flight to evacuate citizens from China's Wuhan

Egypt said on Thursday it was preparing a special flight to evacuate its citizens from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak, and would quarantine them for 14 days on their return home to avoid contagion, the cabinet said.

The coronavirus has so far killed 170 people, all in China, and infection has spread to more than 8,100 people globally.

