Yemen's Houthis offer talks for prisoner swap with Sudan through Red Cross - TV
Yemen's Houthi group is ready to hold talks with Sudan over an exchange of prisoners through the International Committee of the Red Cross, al-Masirah, the television channel run by the Iran-aligned group, said on Thursday.
The Sudanese authorities said last month they had 5,000 troops operating in Yemen as part of the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis.
