Burundi court jails four journalists for harming state security

A Burundian court on Thursday jailed four journalists for 2-1/2 years for offenses including undermining state security in a ruling criticized by Amnesty International as a sad day for press freedom in the central African country. The four, who were also fined the equivalent of $525 each, were arrested with their driver in October after traveling to report on violence in the northwestern province of Bubanza.

The journalists, Christine Kamikazi, Agnès Ndirubusa, Egide Harerimana, and Térence Mpozenzi, were later charged with "complicity in undermining state security." Fifteen people died in the violence that occurred after an incursion by gunmen from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo.

Clément Retirakiza, a lawyer for the journalists from the domestic news website Iwacu, said the punishment was "unjust" and he would challenge it on appeal. The journalists' driver, Adolphe Masabarakiza, was acquitted. Burundi, which holds a presidential election in May, is routinely cited for rampant rights abuses by rights activists.

In a statement, rights group Amnesty International said the sentence "marks a sad day for the right to freedom of expression and press freedom in Burundi." "The authorities must quash the conviction and sentences, and the four journalists must be immediately and unconditionally released."

In the last few years, President Pierre Nkurunziza has clamped down on civil rights by withdrawing from the International Criminal Court, expelling U.N. human rights investigators, shutting down rights groups and forcing journalists into exile. Schoolgirls who scribbled on his portrait were arrested. Ruling party CNDD-FDD has picked secretary-general Evariste Ndayishimiye as its candidate for the May contest. Widely expected to win, Ndayishimiye would succeed Nkurunziza who has ruled the country of 11 million since 2005. (Writing by Elias Biryabarema, Editing by William Maclean)

