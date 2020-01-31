Left Menu
Development News Edition

British man found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 00:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 00:55 IST
British man found guilty of trying to steal Magna Carta

London, Jan 30 (AFP) A man was convicted Friday of attempting to steal a priceless 1215 original version of the Magna Carta, smashing its case with a hammer. Mark Royden, 47, attacked the protective glass surrounding the historic manuscript at Salisbury Cathedral but was chased off by tourists and eventually cornered by stonemasons.

Royden was found guilty by a jury at Salisbury Crown Court in southwest England of attempted theft and criminal damage to the security case costing �14,466 ($18,900, 17,150 euros) to fix. Royden apparently believed the Salisbury Magna Carta was a fake.

Four original copies from 1215 remain in existence: two in the British Library in London, one at Salisbury Cathedral, and one at Lincoln Cathedral, in eastern England. The charter has defined rights and liberties around the world.

"There is an irony that the charter of the Magna Carta that this defendant is charged with attempting to steal states that no free man may be imprisoned other than by the lawful judgement of his peers," judge Richard Parkes told the jury. "It still holds good and is in the process of the court right now." In June 1215, the despotic king John accepted the demands of rebellious barons to curb his powers and agreed the charter at Runnymede, a meadow by the River Thames west of London.

Copies were written out and sent around the country. Prosecutor Rob Welling told jurors that Royden said he "could have done more damage if he had a samurai sword" and "made some other comments about Muslims, tasers and having some object strapped to his back".

The court heard that Royden had 23 previous convictions covering 51 offences, including theft and criminal damage. The defendant, who suffered brain damage in a car accident in 1991, is aided by a carer.

Royden was remanded in custody until sentencing on February 25. "It's overwhelmingly likely that Mr Royden is going to an immediate sentence of custody," said Parkes.

Considered the cornerstone of freedom, modern democracy, justice and the rule of law, the Magna Carta forms the basis for legal systems across the globe, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the US constitution. The principles that justice should be available to all, the law applies equally to all and leaders can only exercise power in accordance with the law continue to resonate around the world. (AFP) CPS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkish Airlines says it suspends flights to China until Feb. 9

Turkish Airlines is suspending its flights to mainland China after the World Health Organisation said it was declaring the coronavirus outbreak in China a global emergency, the companys CEO said on Friday.Bilal Eksi said on Twitter that fli...

UPDATE 4-U.S. says first shipments of medicine to Iran delivered via Swiss humanitarian channel

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss and U.S. governments said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss...

UPDATE 6-Senate Republicans increasingly confident impeachment trial could end by Friday

A senior Senate Republican said momentum was building on Thursday for a quick end to President Donald Trumps impeachment trial despite a push by Democrats to call witnesses such as former national security adviser John Bolton. John Barrasso...

Colombia rejects Venezuelan proposal to resume diplomatic relations

Colombia rejected a proposal to resume diplomatic relations with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduros government on Thursday, amid a dispute over a fugitive former Colombian congresswoman who was captured in Venezuela. Maduro abruptly cut d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020