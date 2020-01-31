Left Menu
UPDATE 2-Israel not accepting flights from China; El Al suspends route

Israel's Health Ministry said on Thursday it will not allow flights from China to land at its airports and the country's flag carrier El Al Israel Airlines suspended flights to Beijing until March 25 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The decisions follow the lead of other carriers that have suspended or scaled back flights to China as the death toll from the spreading flu-like virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, has risen. The Health Ministry also issued a directive instructing anyone who has travelled to China in the past 14 days not to go to any public spaces, including schools, workplaces and shops for two weeks.

"On the 15th day after the last sojourn in China, if no symptoms have developed, it is possible to return to work and normal activities," the directive said.

