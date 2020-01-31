Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan speeds up new virus measures as more evacuees arrive

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 09:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 09:05 IST
Japan speeds up new virus measures as more evacuees arrive
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Japan will fast-track new rules to limit the spread of a coronavirus strain that has killed more than 200 people, the prime minister said Friday, as more evacuees arrived from China. Japan has already decided to label the new virus a "designated infectious disease", allowing the forcible hospitalisation of those infected and giving immigration authorities the power to prevent people with the virus from entering the country.

The measures were due to come into effect from February 7, but will now be moved up to February 1, Shinzo Abe told parliament. "With this measure, we will refuse infected individuals entry to Japan," Abe said.

"We will swiftly study ways to strengthen immigration control for cases where infection is suspected but not confirmed," he added. The announcement comes with concern growing in Japan about the spread of the virus in the country, where 14 cases have been identified so far.

Among the cases are two people who contracted the virus without travelling to China -- a tour guide and bus driver who were in contact with visitors from Wuhan, the centre of the outbreak. The 14 also include three people who returned on an evacuation flight from Wuhan on Wednesday, two of whom displayed no symptoms when they tested positive.

The cases of apparent person-to-person transmission, as well as infection without symptoms, have sparked increased criticism of the government's handling of the crisis, particularly its minimal quarantine measures for evacuees from Wuhan. Unlike other countries, which are opting to isolate returning citizens for between 72 hours and two weeks, Japan has asked evacuees to "self-quarantine".

Japanese officials say there is no legal basis for them to forcibly isolate people who have not tested positive for the virus -- and that will not change with the implementation of the new rules from Saturday. There was also outrage after it emerged that two people on the first evacuation flight from Wuhan initially refused to be tested for the virus, and were allowed to return home after being advised to avoid public transport and monitor their health.

The government has said it cannot force people to take the test, and on Thursday night health ministry officials said the two individuals had now changed their minds and would take the test. Of the 206 people who arrived on a first flight on Wednesday, 12 have been hospitalised, with all but two of the other passengers staying at a government-designated hotel in Chiba outside Tokyo.

A second evacuation flight carrying 210 people arrived on Thursday, with 26 passengers hospitalised after checks on board and at a health facility after landing. The remaining passengers are staying at government-designated accommodation, and all the passengers on the second flight were tested for the new virus, officials said.

A third plane carrying 149 people arrived on Friday around 10:30 am (0130 GMT), the foreign ministry said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 4-U.S. warns citizens against travel to China as virus toll tops 200

The U.S. government warned Americans not to travel to China as the death toll from a new coronavirus reached 213 on Friday and the World Health Organization WHO declared a global health emergency.A new State Department travel advisory raise...

US Senate poised for crucial vote on witnesses at Trump trial

Washington, Jan 31 AFP US senators wrapped up two days of exhaustive questioning of House prosecutors and White House lawyers at President Donald Trumps impeachment trial, setting the stage for a showdown vote on Friday on Democratic demand...

Young scores 39 as Hawks topple Sixers

Trae Young exploded for 39 points and a career-high 18 assists and the Atlanta Hawks stunned the visiting Philadelphia 76ers with a 39-point first quarter en route to a front-running 127-117 victory Thursday night. John Collins accumulated ...

'New dawn' or 'biggest gamble'? UK headlines on Brexit day

Britains Brexit-day front pages expressed both joy at the countrys imminent departure from the European Union and remorse and trepidation on Friday as the UK prepares to go it alone after nearly half a century as part of the bloc. Yes, we d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020