Pakistan halts flights to and from China - civil aviation authority
Pakistan on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect, a civil aviation official said, as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organization called it a global health emergency. "We are suspending flights to China until Feb 2," additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters by phone, adding the situation would be reviewed after that date.
He declined to comment on the reason for the closure. Some airlines including British Airways, have suspended flights to China due to warnings of the coronavirus outbreak.
