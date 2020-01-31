RwandAir suspends flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak
RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and spread to 18 countries.
"RwandAir is to suspend flights with immediate effect between the Rwandan capital, Kigali, and the Chinese city of Guangzhou," the airline said in a statement on Friday. "The decision will be reviewed later in February."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
