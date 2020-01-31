Left Menu
Development News Edition

RwandAir suspends flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kigali
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 12:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 12:27 IST
RwandAir suspends flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak
Image Credit: Wikipedia

RwandAir has halted flights to and from China until further notice amid a coronavirus outbreak that has so far killed 213 in China and spread to 18 countries.

"RwandAir is to suspend flights with immediate effect between the Rwandan capital, Kigali, and the Chinese city of Guangzhou," the airline said in a statement on Friday. "The decision will be reviewed later in February."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US soldiers hurt in Iran missile strike up to 64: Pentagon

The number of US troops injured by an Iranian missile strike in Iraq this month has risen to 64, according to new figures released by the Pentagon. US President Donald Trump had initially said no Americans were hurt by the missiles fired on...

UPDATE 1-Thailand confirms first human-to-human coronavirus transmission

Thailand has seen its first case of human-to-human transmission of the new coronavirus inside the country, a health official said on Friday, as it raised its total number of cases to 19, the second-highest after China. The first patient to ...

Chronology of Brexit

Following is the chronology as the UK is set to leave the European Union at 2300 GMT on Friday, more than three and a half years since the country voted for it in a referendum in 2016. January 23, 2013 Prime Minister David Cameron promises...

Army sets up quarantine facility in Manesar for 300 students returning from Hubei

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from Chinas Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus. Officials said the Indian Army has created the faci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020