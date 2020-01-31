Pompeo says Zelenskiy White House visit not conditional on Biden probes

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday that a prospective visit by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to the White House was not conditional on Ukraine opening an investigation into the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking to reporters alongside Zelenskiy on a visit to Ukraine, Pompeo said Kyiv and Washington would find the right time and opportunity to make a visit happen.

Zelenskiy denied suggestions that the issue of the impeachment of President Donald Trump had spoiled relations between the two countries.

