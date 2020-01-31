Failure to reach post-Brexit trade deal 'existential threat' to Ireland: PM
A failure by Britain and the European Union to reach a post-Brexit trade deal by the end-of-year deadline would pose an "existential threat" to Ireland, Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said Friday. "We have to be realistic about the dangers," the Irish leader said on the day Britain leaves the EU.
"A failure to secure a trade deal would be a major threat, and an existential threat to our economy in 2021, so we do need that deal."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Leo Varadkar
- Britain
- Dublin
- postBrexit
- European Union
- Ireland
