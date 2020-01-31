Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, relationship with producer

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-01-2020 16:31 IST
Weinstein accuser expected to testify about alleged rape, relationship with producer
Image Credit: Wikipedia

A onetime aspiring actress who prosecutors say maintained a relationship with Harvey Weinstein after he raped her because she felt "trapped" is expected to testify against the former Hollywood producer at his Manhattan criminal trial on Friday.

Weinstein, 67, has pleaded not guilty to raping the aspiring actress, Jessica Mann, and to sexually assaulting another woman, Mimi Haleyi. Since 2017, more than 80 women have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. Weinstein, who produced films including "The English Patient" and "Shakespeare in Love," has denied the allegations and said any sexual encounters were consensual.

The trial is widely seen as a milestone in the #MeToo movement in which women have accused powerful men in business, entertainment, media and politics of sexual misconduct. Assistant District Attorney Meghan Hast told jurors in her opening statement last week that in 2013, Weinstein invited Mann, then 25 and an aspiring actress, to read a script in a hotel room, where he pushed her onto a bed and forcibly performed oral sex on her.

Mann, Hast said, then made "a decision that had disastrous consequences for her" and decided to have a relationship with Weinstein. Hast said Mann avoided having sexual intercourse with him for about a month when Weinstein raped her. Hast told jurors that Mann went on to maintain some form of a relationship with Weinstein even after that, though she felt "trapped."

Damon Cheronis, one of Weinstein's lawyers, said in his opening statement that communications between Mann and Weinstein would show that their relationship was entirely consensual. Jurors in the trial has already heard from Haleyi, who said Weinstein forced oral sex on her in his home in 2006, as well as from actress Annabella Sciorra, who said Weinstein violently raped her in her apartment in 1993 or 1994.

While Sciorra's allegation is too old to support a separate rape charge against Weinstein, prosecutors hope it will show he is a repeat sexual predator - a charge that could put him in prison for life. Two women who are not part of the criminal charges, Dawn Dunning and Tarale Wulff, have also testified that Weinstein sexually assaulted them. Prosecutors are offering their testimony as evidence of Weinstein's methods and motives.

A third such witness, Lauren Young, is expected to testify later in the trial.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

IOC Q3 net profit at Rs 2,688.54 cr

India-Bangladesh joint exercise SAMPRITI-IX to be conducted from 3 Feb

Equity indices fall mirroring global stocks, Yes Bank top loser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Chinese city of Wuhan says it should have acted sooner to contain virus

Wuhan, the epicentre of a coronavirus that has quickly spread beyond Chinas borders in recent days, should have taken measures sooner to contain it, the citys Communist Party chief said on Friday.The impact of the virus on the rest of China...

Egypt's population nears 100 million, putting pressure on resources and jobs

Sitting in her sisters apartment on a noisy Cairo street, Rania Sayed one day hopes to leave a city that is becoming more congested as Egypts population ticks up to 100 million, a milestone it will pass next month.Like many others, she want...

Vietnam Airlines to suspend flights to Chinese destinations

Vietnam Airlines will suspend its flights to destinations in China from next week over coronavirus concerns, the company said on Friday. Its flights between Vietnam and Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Shenzhen will be suspended from Tuesday, ...

ITC Q3 net profit jumps 29 pc at Rs 4,047.87 crore

FMCG major ITC on Friday reported a 29.03 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 4,047.87 crore for the third quarter ended December 2019. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 3,136.95 crore in the October-December quar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020