Russia's consumer safety watchdog, after reporting two cases, says virus won't spread

The head of Russia's consumer safety watchdog said on Friday, after the country reported two coronavirus cases, that there was no risk of the virus spreading further in the country.

Anna Popova told a briefing that the people diagnosed with the infection, both Chinese nationals, were in a stable condition.

