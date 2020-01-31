Nepali couple die of suffocation in sauna

A couple has died of suffocation at a sauna in the outskirts of Kathmandu, days after a similar incident took the lives of eight Indians at a resort in the country's Makawanpur district. According to a preliminary investigation, the couple died after inhaling carbon monoxide which was emitted from a gas water geyser inside the sauna of a fitness club in Lalitpur Metropolitan City.

According to Metropolitan Police Range, Lalitpur, the deceased was found unconscious in the sauna locked from inside on Thursday night. Deputy Superintendent of Police, Metropolitan Circle, Mitra Bandhu Sharma said, "The couple used the gas water geyser to shower after using the sauna in the bathroom attached to it. Excessive use of the geyser might have raised the level of the toxic gas, which suffocated the couple."

The couple was regular members of the health club, officials said. The health club staff alerted the police and rushed the couple to Patan Hospital, where they were declared brought dead, police said.

Juna Basnet, an owner of the sauna, said, "They (couple) were well informed about the procedure to operate the sauna and gas geyser. The police have launched a further investigation into the matter." The incident comes after eight Indian tourists, including four children, died of suffocation in a resort in Makwanpur district, 70 km south of Kathmandu. In the incident, the victims inhaled toxic gases from a leak in the room heater.

