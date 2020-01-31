One case of coronavirus symptoms among French evacuated - minister
One of the French people evacuated from China by plane showed symptoms of the coronavirus infection, France's Health Minister Agnes Buzyn told reporters on Friday.
The United States and other countries tightened travel curbs on Friday and businesses said they were facing supply problems because of the virus in China, a day after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
