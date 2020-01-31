Russia says it will begin bringing citizens out of China from Feb. 1

Russia said on Friday it would begin moving its citizens out of China via its Far Eastern region on Feb. 1, in response to the coronavirus outbreak, regional authorities said.

Earlier on Friday Russia reported its first two cases of the virus, which originated in the central Chinese city of Wuhan and has so far killed more than 200 people.

