President Emmanuel Macron warned on Friday that although France wanted to forge close ties with Britain after Brexit, it could not expect to be treated the same way as when it was part of the European Union.

"You can't be in and out," Macron told the French in a televised address. "The British people chose to leave the European Union. It won't have the same obligations, so it will no longer have the same rights."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.