New York health commissioner says no confirmed coronavirus case in NYC

  • Updated: 01-02-2020 00:10 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 23:43 IST
Representative image

New York Health commissioner said on Friday there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city.

Eight precincts in Queens and New York were warned early on Friday to be careful if visiting Elmhurst Hospital over a possible coronavirus patient, the Daily News reported https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/queens/ny-coronavirus-case-queens-20200131-5nxjhburtnbhpfq4ypvc3yua3q-story.html.

