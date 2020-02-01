Entertainment News Roundup: Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth; Ex-actress says Weinstein made her a deal over movie and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series "The Crown," the show's creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five seasons rather than the six seasons originally envisaged, writer and executive producer Peter Morgan said.

Ex-actress says Weinstein promised her movie deal in exchange for threesome

An actress-turned-costume designer told jurors in the Weinstein rape trial on Wednesday the former Hollywood producer promised her a movie deal if she had three-way sex with him and his assistant. The designer, Dawn Dunning, and another accuser who took the stand Wednesday, Tarale Wulff, are not among the women Weinstein is charged with assaulting. But they are two of the three women prosecutors are calling to bolster their case against the former producer by trying to provide evidence of his motives or methods.

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday. Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career on movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

Billie Eilish to give 'special performance' at Oscars show

Newly minted Grammy winner Billie Eilish will perform live at the Oscars ceremony next month, organizers said on Wednesday, raising speculation she may debut her recording of the new James Bond movie theme song. Eilish, 18, swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday by taking the four top prizes - album, record, song of the year and best new artist. She was only the second musician ever to win all four Grammys on the same night.

Margot Robbie hints at more female action movies at 'Birds of Prey' premiere

Australian actress Margot Robbie hinted that her new female-led action film "Birds of Prey" could be the first in a series of movies as she reprised the role of comic antihero Harley Quinn in what she has called a passion project. Robbie, 29, who has been nominated this year for two BAFTAs and an Oscar, was on the red carpet for the world premiere of "Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn," to give it its full name, in London on Wednesday.

Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A one-time aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened.

Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message

Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message. "Life is so fragile and that is why we have to try and live every moment as intensely as we can," Shakira told a packed news conference. "We will be celebrating life, celebrating diversity in this country.

