Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Central American countries limit entry from China to fight coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 02:38 IST
UPDATE 3-Central American countries limit entry from China to fight coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Central American governments have imposed travel restrictions to try to keep out the coronavirus, including barring travelers who have recently visited China, officials said on Friday. The coronavirus outbreak began in Wuhan, the capital of China's central Hubei province, and has spread to more than 9,800 people globally.

Guatemala and El Salvador have announced blanket restrictions on people who have recently been in China. Costa Rican officials said they will monitor transit points such as airports, but for now, will allow Chinese travelers to enter the country. Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei said his country's ban applies to those who have been to China in the last 15 days.

"The purpose is to shield Guatemala from coronavirus," he told reporters after visiting a public hospital. President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador had announced a similar ban on Thursday night, describing it as a "prudent" but unspecified amount of time.

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez, meanwhile, told reporters that his government would soon make an announcement aimed at "effective management of this situation." The Panama Canal Authority said that ships arriving in canal waters, whether to port or transit, must report suspected cases 30 days prior to arrival if they have called at ports located in countries with confirmed cases.

There are more than 130 confirmed cases in 24 countries and regions outside mainland China, but no deaths have been reported beyond its borders. The death toll in China is 213. The World Health Organization on Thursday declared the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

Guatemala's Giammattei, a retired doctor who took office this month, said the travel restriction applies to people entering via the country's ports, airports, and land crossings. Giammattei said crews on ships arriving in Guatemalan ports that have been in China during the previous 15 days would not be allowed to enter, and that any crew member who did enter would immediately be quarantined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

WMSS 2020: Axens Solutions aims to achieve 20 pct biofuels, cites Harshit Agarwal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, expressed optimism that an agreement on the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam was near and would benefit all parties involved, a White House spokesman said....

NBA All-Stars to wear Nos. 2, 24 in tribute to Bryants

NBA All-Star Game tributes to Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and all of the victims in a helicopter crash Sunday continue to take shape with the jersey details for both teams revealed for the Feb. 16 contest at C...

Coronavirus: US bans entry to foreign nationals who traveled to China

The US said Friday it was declaring a public health emergency and temporarily banning the entry of foreign nationals who had travelled to China over the past two weeks to contain the spread of a deadly new virus. Foreign nationals, other th...

NFL-Vegas bookmakers hope Chiefs and 49ers produce low-scoring Super Bowl

The winner of Sundays Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers is of little concern to Las Vegas casinos, with a sizeable jackpot awaiting them so long as it is a low-scoring and uneventful affair.While the bulk of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020