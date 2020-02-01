Brexit heralds 'new era of friendly cooperation' with EU: UK

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "new era of friendly cooperation" with the European Union on Friday as Britain prepared to leave the bloc after almost five decades.

In a public address broadcast one hour before Brexit, Johnson promised the departure was an opportunity for "stunning success", adding: "The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning."

