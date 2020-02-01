Left Menu
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Imelda Staunton to be last Elizabeth in TV's 'The Crown'

British actress Imelda Staunton will play an older Queen Elizabeth in the final season of award-winning television series "The Crown," the show's creator said on Friday. The Netflix series about the British royal family will end after five seasons rather than the six seasons originally envisaged, writer and executive producer Peter Morgan said. Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday. Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career on movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company. Accuser says Weinstein raped her, likens former producer to 'Jekyll and Hyde'

A onetime aspiring actress told a Manhattan jury on Friday that Harvey Weinstein raped her in a hotel room while she was in an "extremely degrading" relationship with the movie producer. The woman, Jessica Mann, said she told no one about what had happened. Bryant death has Lopez and Shakira planning Super Bowl message

Kobe Bryant's death in a helicopter crash has reminded everyone how fragile life is, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira said on Thursday, and the pop superstars plan to use their Super Bowl halftime show to convey that message. "Life is so fragile and that is why we have to try and live every moment as intensely as we can," Shakira told a packed news conference. "We will be celebrating life, celebrating diversity in this country.

