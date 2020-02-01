Coronavirus: RwandAir, Kenya Airways suspend flights to China

RwandAir has announced on Friday, January 31 the temporary suspension of its weekly flights to China due to the growing Coronavirus outbreak. There has also been a sharp fall in demand for travel in China.

Reports released by the World Health Organizations and other institutions recently revealed that Coronavirus has killed atleast 259 people, all of them in China. Over 7,700 people have been infected in over a dozen countries.

Following the suspension of RwandAir, affected passengers will be re-routed, refunded or allowed to change their tickets to a later date, the statement said while stressing that flights between Kigali and Mumbai remain operational.

Apart from RwandAir, Kenya Airways has also announced on January 31 the temporary suspension of its flights to and from China's Guangzhou. "Our consultation with the Ministries of Health and Foreign Affairs will continue and we will provide updates as the situation evolves," the airline official said.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.