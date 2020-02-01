China's Premier Li asks EU to facilitate urgent procurement of medical supplies
China's Premier Li Keqiang has asked the European Union to facilitate China's urgent procurement of medical supplies from member countries, the Chinese government said on Saturday, amid the coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than 250 people and infected over 10,000.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Li Keqiang
- European Union
- Chinese