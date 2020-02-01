Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kidnapping of students sparks anti-government protests in Ethiopia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Addis Ababa
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 18:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 18:04 IST
Kidnapping of students sparks anti-government protests in Ethiopia
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Several thousand protesters took to the streets in Ethiopian cities this week, demanding Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed do more to tackle simmering ethnic violence following the kidnapping of a group of university students. Armed men abducted the students from Dembi Dollo University in the Oromiya region in early December, according to survivors who escaped. The government said earlier this week that the army had rescued 21 of the students, but at least 12 others are still missing.

While the kidnappers' identity or motive is not clear, the incident has revived widespread fears about ethnic violence ahead of this year's election and intensified pressure on Nobel Peace Laureate Abiy, who comes from the Oromo ethnic group. Many of the students were Amhara, a group that has clashed with Oromos in the past.

In the past six months, clashes on campus have killed 12 students and played a role in the decision of 35,000 to drop out of university, according to the higher education ministry. Anger about the kidnapping has focused on Abiy, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year for signing a peace deal with former enemy Eritrea and has overseen political reforms since coming to power in 2018.

He has been unable, however, to stamp out ethnic violence in Africa's second-most populous nation, including among his Oromo group. Families of the missing students met the prime minister and other senior government officials on Thursday, receiving assurances that their relatives were safe but no further information about their whereabouts or any plans to rescue them.

"We were just told by the officials that they are alive," said Yeneneh Adugna, a local priest and a farmer from Gondar, whose 23-year-old daughter Germanesh Yeneneh, a third-year biotechnology student, is missing. "The last phone call conversation I had with her was two weeks after her abduction," Yeneneh said. "She told me not to worry."

Several thousand people took part in marches in a handful of cities during the week to demand their release and activists made #BringBackOurStudents trend online. Another protest is planned in Gondor, the capital of Amhara, on Sunday, the families said.

Belay Abebe, the father to a second-year journalism student, said his daughter had also called him after she was abducted and said she was safe. "We ... demanded to talk to the students over the phone," another relative of one of the students told Reuters, asking for anonymity for fear of possible reprisals. "There was no willingness from the officials to let us speak with the students."

Endeshaw Tasew, the general commissioner of the federal police, said on Wednesday that the government knows where the students are but declined to give further details.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Budget gives new hope that India will face headwinds with confidence, says Javadekar

Terming the Union Budget 2020-21 as ambitious, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that the Budget gives a new hope that the country will face the headwinds with confidence and will march ahead. This is the first Budget of the...

Nothing tangible, only 'pompous announcements' in Union Budget, says Capt Amarinder

Slamming the Union Budget as high on pomposity and low on tangibles, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday said the economy was clearly not a priority for the BJP-led Central Government, which was too busy pursuing its n...

Man opens fire at Shaheen Bagh protest site, says 'only Hindus will have a say'

Two day after a man fired a pistol at a group of anti-CAA protesters near the Jamia university, another man on Saturday fired two rounds in the air at Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protest against the countrys new citizenship law, and ...

Union Budget is people's budget: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur said here on Saturday that Union Budget 2020-21 is peoples Budget. This budget is for new India, young India. This budget is peoples budget in the true sense, said Thakur wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020