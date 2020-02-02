Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Jihadist car bombs attack Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 00:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 00:16 IST
UPDATE 3-Jihadist car bombs attack Syrian pro-government forces in Aleppo
The suicide attacks were carried out by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. Image Credit: ANI

Syrian insurgents carried out two suicide car bomb attacks in an assault on pro-government forces in Aleppo on Saturday and opened a new front northeast of the city, and attempted fightback after territorial gains for President Bashar al-Assad. Backed by Russian airpower, Syrian government forces had made a significant advance into the rebel-held northwest this week, seizing the town of Maarat al-Numan, part of an offensive to secure the main highway between Damascus and Aleppo.

The suicide attacks were carried out by jihadist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham and targeted the Jamiyat al Zahraa area on the western edge of Aleppo. A third car bomb was set off by remote control, a source with the group said. A news outlet linked to the group, Ebaa, published a video which it said showed elite Tahrir al-Sham fighters pledging "allegiance to death and jihad" before the attack on Jamiyat al-Zahraa, watched by the group's leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani.

The northwestern corner of Syria including Idlib province and adjoining areas of Aleppo is the last major rebel foothold in Syria, where Assad has taken back most of the ground once held by his enemies with Russian and Iranian support. Syrian state news agency SANA said army troops had destroyed four car bombs before they reached their targets in that area. Syrian army forces were firing rockets and artillery at militant groups on the Jamiyat al-Zahraa front, it said. Militants had also fired rockets at residential districts of Aleppo.

A military news outlet run by Lebanon's Hezbollah, which fights in support of Assad, said the Syrian army had thwarted a "fierce attack" by the Nusra Front, as Jolani's group was known until it broke ties with al Qaeda in 2016.

GOVERNMENT CONTROL

The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham source said the attacks had targeted the "Iranian occupation militias", a reference to Iran-backed groups that have fought in support of Assad. Aleppo city has been under full Syrian government control since 2016 when pro-Damascus forces defeated rebels in the east of the city.

Some 50 km (35 miles) northeast of Aleppo, Turkish-backed Syrian rebels attacked government-held positions near the city of al-Bab, a rebel source and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported. SANA made no mention of an attack in that area. Turkish forces were not taking part, rebel sources said.

The government's latest offensive in the northwest has triggered a fresh wave of civilian displacements, with hundreds of thousands moving towards the Turkish border. Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday Turkey may launch a military operation in Idlib unless the fighting there is halted.

U.S. special envoy for Syria James Jeffrey said on Thursday the Idlib fighting raised the specter of an international crisis. Turkey, which already hosts 3.6 million refugees from Syria, fears a fresh wave of migrants from Idlib. It has 12 military observation posts around Idlib, set up under a 2017 agreement with Russia and Iran, and several of them have since been surrounded by advancing Syrian government forces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Redskins QB Smith 'lucky to be alive' after leg injury

Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith says he is lucky to be alive and that amputation was considered due to the serious leg injury he suffered during a game on Nov. 18, 2018. Smith has been sidelined for the past 14-plus months after ...

Iran to launch observation satellite in 'coming days'

Tehran, Feb 1 AFP Iran is preparing to launch a new scientific observation satellite in the coming days, the head of the countrys national space agency said on Saturday. Manufacture of the Zafar Victory in Farsi satellite began three years ...

Iraqi president names new PM, dividing protesters

Iraqs president named former communications minister Mohammad Allawi as the countrys new prime minister on Saturday after the 11th-hour consensus among political blocs, but the streets seemed divided on his nomination. Baghdad and the mainl...

Abbas says Palestinians cutting all ties with Israel, US

Cairo, Feb 1 AFP Palestinian leader Mahmud Abbas announced Saturday a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East plan seen as favouring Israel. Ab...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020