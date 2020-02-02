Left Menu
US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu

US lawmakers hail contributions of Sikhs in American milieu
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

More than a dozen Congressmen gathered at the US Capitol this week to celebrate immense contributions of the small but vibrant Sikh community in American milieu. Sikhs are America's exemplary community, said the Congressmen addressing a gathering of more than 200 members of the community.

"History was made when Dalip Singh Saund was elected as the first Asian in the US Congress. It is about time another Sikh American runs for congressional seat," said Indian American Congressman Ro Khanna. "Sikhs have added to the richness of my district and of America," said Congressman Jim Costa, at the event organised by the Sikh Council On Religion and Education marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak and to honour 50 prominent Sikhs in USA.

A book, highlighting the contributions of the 50 Sikhs, was released and the author of this book, Prabhleen Singh from Punjabi University, presented a copy to each of the US Representatives. "We are always here to speak for your rights and issues," said Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney.

"You can count on us for support. You have contributed to make America strong," said Congressman Peter King. Among other lawmakers who attended the event were Congressmen Ami Bera, Greg Stanton, Grace Meng, John Garamendi, Haley Stevens, Raja Krishnamoorthi, Pramila Jayapal, Steve Cohen, Peter King, Tom Suozzi, Jerry McNerney, Judy Chu, and former Congressman Joe Crowley.

"This shows the hard work of Sikh men and women throughout the United States and how they have impacted the communities around the country. This shows how our elected officials are impressed how Sikhs are making this country strong and prosperous," said Rajwant Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

